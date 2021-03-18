Greening Sahara desert
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
New report from NASA shows the Sahara Desert has shrunk by 8% in the last 30 years turning greener, right in the exact areas that will be the worlds new agricultural growing zone. Now the conflict for control over the dams and electricity to power East Africa and the cryptocurrency stable coins that go along with that to build out the new agriculture areas.


