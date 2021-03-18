Earth Changes
Tuesday's 200-mile-wide dust storm brought 64 mph winds to El Paso, Texas
El Paso Times
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 11:14 UTC
The storm's winds reached upwards of 60 mph in East-Central El Paso, where the weather station at the El Paso International Airport recorded a high of 64 mph gusts, according to Joe Delizio, a meteorologist with National Weather Service El Paso.
"Inside the city, but a little bit to the east, we had stronger winds," Delizio said, explaining there were wind gusts "in the 60s and 70s east of the mountain range."
Although the wind was strong enough to uproot a tree in Central El Paso, it didn't break the 84 mph record recorded March 10, 1977, and March 26, 2010.
"Goes to show March is truly the start of the windy season here in El Paso," Delizio said.
The National Weather Service reported visibility dropped to less than a quarter mile in areas surrounding the Sun City from dust originating in northern Mexico. The dust storm stretched as far north as Truth of Consequences in Southern New Mexico.
El Paso Fire Department spokesman Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar said the storm brought a 10% increase in emergency calls citywide.
"We saw calls that we usually don't get that were caused by the dust storm," Dueñas-Aguilar said. "We had three children injured, one of them with severe injuries, by a jumping castle that flew up."
Dueñas-Aguilar also noted that, alongside downed power lines, a store in Socorro, Texas, had a roof collapse that affected nearby structures. However, no one was injured.
"We want to praise the work of first responders," he said, adding, "Anytime conditions become hazardous, we ask the community to stay inside."
Reader Comments
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
- Heroic Secret Service agent dives in front of Biden as reporter tries to ask question
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Activists fight racism by driving all people of color out of pop culture
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
- Secret strategy: Texas removes mask mandate to scare all the Californians away
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
- Oreo reveals new gender-neutral OreX cookies
- Compassionate Biden: Migrant children moved from cages into humane high-security metal containment cubes
- Hitler vindicated after historians discover his ideas came from Darwin
Quote of the Day
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instil fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
Recent Comments
Poor kid.... I feel sorry for her... I can't imagine the Hell of growing up in this fucking dystopia. Practically nothing 'published' is true....
What about Traditional FLU cures. Hippocrates swore by ElderBerry We need celebrities that can think. Yup
Oh, he wears a cap from a famous archery manufacturer. We need to ban all this dangerous archer stuff !!! :O
but a crime against any community is a crime against us all I've been hearing this mantra and ones like it a lot lately. I'm not sure he got it...
Not going to read the article yet, but presently, here's what I know: The Government is pushing some kind of victim status on Asians...Well, the...