Russia quake map
© Volcano Discovery
Date & time: 16 Mar 2021 18:38:22 UTC - 15 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, 17 Mar 2021 5:38 am (GMT +11)
Magnitude: 6.6
Depth: 22.1 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 54.7018°N / 163.2077°E (North Pacific Ocean, Russia)
Nearest volcano: Vysoky (158 km / 98 mi)