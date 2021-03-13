'Reliable framework'

More information: Thibaut Devièse el al., "Reevaluating the timing of Neanderthal disappearance in Northwest Europe," PNAS (2021). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2022466118 Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Neanderthal fossils from a cave in Belgium believed to belong to the last survivors of their species ever discovered in Europe are thousands of years older than once thought, a new study said Monday.The research appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and was carried out by a team from Belgium, Britain and Germany.Co-lead author Thibaut Deviese from the University of Oxford and Aix-Marseille University told AFP he and colleagues had developed a more robust method to prepare samples, which was better able to exclude contaminants.Having a firm idea of when our closest human relatives disappearedThe new method still relies on radiocarbon dating, long considered the gold standard of archeological dating, but refines the way specimens are collected.All living things absorb carbon from the atmosphere and their food, including the radioactive form carbon-14, which decays over time.Since plants and animals stop absorbing carbon-14 when they die, the amount that remains when they are dated tells us how long ago they lived.When it comes to bones, scientists extract the part made up of collagen because it is organic."What we have done is to go one step further," said Deviese, since contamination from the burial environment or through glues used for museum work can spoil the sample.Instead,"Dating all these Belgian specimens was very exciting as they played a major role in the understanding and the definition of Neanderthals," said co-lead author Gregory Abrams, of the Scladina Cave Archaeological Centre in Belgium."Almost two centuries after the discovery of the Neanderthal child of Engis, we were able to provide a reliable age.""Dating is crucial in archaeology.," added co-author Tom Higham of the University of Oxford.Certain stone tool use has been attributed to Neanderthals and has been interpreted as a sign of their cognitive evolution, said Deviese.But if the timeline for Neanderthals' existence is being pushed back, Deviese added, then