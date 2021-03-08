Florida hail
© Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Some Floridians were treated to a rare sight on Saturday: hail on the ground looked like snow.
It's been that kind of year. An iceberg the size of Los Angeles broke off the main coast of Antarctica last week. On Saturday, Florida residents were shoveling ice after a hailstorm raged through Daytona Beach.

"I moved south to get away from this. Who shovels in flip-flops?" a man asks as he clears the pathway in front of his home in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"I thought he moved to Florida to escape the snow," the man's daughter, Meribeth Evans, says off-camera.


Rainstorms that marched across the Florida peninsula on Saturday morning caused golf ball-sized hail in Volusia County, WFTV reported. Some smaller hailstones covered the ground, causing what looked to be piles of snow in the Sunshine State.

According to StormerSite, which tracks hailstorms, the Daytona Beach area has had five instances of hail in 2021. Saturday's shower of ice measured 1.75 inches, the website reported.

Saturday's rain, caused by a cold front, will cause cooler temperatures in Florida beginning Sunday, WFTV reported.


Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk