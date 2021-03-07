Satellite image of Sangay volcano on 6 Mar 2021

Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Washington warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 27000 ft (8200 m) altitude or flight level 270 and is moving at 15 kts in W direction.

The full report is here.