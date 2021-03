© Reuters/Joshua Roberts



Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Telegram @TheNebulator and on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

If there were any doubts that a civil war had in fact been waged in the US, and that the side that "fortified" the 2020 election and redefined the republic as "Our Democracy" triumphed, HR1 should dispel the last vestiges of them.The bill, also namedof 2021, passed in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in a 220-210 vote on Wednesday. Only one Democrat was opposed.There's anto count them, but alsoand so much more.Whatever one may think of the Heritage Foundation, its analysis of the bill is factually accurate. Don't take my word for it, though, read it and compare it to the actual text.Naturally, Democrats have denounced any opposition to it as "racist" and "voter suppression." CNN quickly located and trotted out their vaunted "fact-checker" Daniel Dale to criticize not Heritage's analysis, but former VP Mike Pence's op-ed based on it.Ironically, most of Dale's fact-check was either- which we've already established one side can and does change at will The latter was buried at the end and framed otherwise. The Narrative, you see, must be preserved.Republicans are either whining about how the law is bad, unfair, un-American, what have you - and putting faith in the Senate filibuster to stop it from becoming law.When Democrats have power they use it, andThey can just "cancel" and "deplatform" those who disagree.Nor should anyone put hope in the courts. HR1 has incorporated the same "trick" as Pennsylvania used, narrowly defining how it can be legally challenged to the point of making it almost impossible.as they did with the Texas brief.Meanwhile,that have been patrolling the Capitol inside a razor-wire perimeter fencebecause the Biden administration keeps claiming there is "chatter" from "extremists" online about some kind of insurrection.When nothing happens, they claim their measures prevented it, of course. That's how phantom menaces are supposed to work. Feel free to shrug off the 'Star Wars' prequels or the 'Hunger Games', but there are clearly people in Washington who take their inspiration from them.Shortly after the January 6 riot at the Capitol, I suggested that a second US civil war has already been fought and won, basing it not on some hard evidence in my possession but simply on the way the Democrats were behaving.What else does one need to understand thatIt has been replaced by something everyone calls Our Democracy. You can hear the words capitalized when they say it. And in this new society, inspired by the intersectionality of dystopian fiction, the old rules simply no longer apply.