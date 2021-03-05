Temperatures are tumbling, snowpack is building, ocean currents are stalling, volcanoes are stirring, magnetic poles are shifting, and the Sun is entering a multidecadal slumber — welcome, all, to the next true climate catastrophe: prepare.
20 INCHES OF SNOW BURIES ATLANTIC CANADA
The tail end of winter is hitting Atlantic Canada hard this week, particularly the province of Newfoundland which on Tuesday reported heavy snow, howling winds and blizzard conditions, according to theweathernetwork.com.
Conditions quickly began to deteriorate Monday night, and by Wednesday the snowstorm had delivered 30+cm (12 inches) to some parts. Heavy snow and wind chills of -20C (-4F) are persisting in northern sections and across Labrador where 20+cm (8 inches) of extra pow-pow is forecast before the close of Thursday, March 4.
WHITEOUT CONDITIONS HIT MAINE, NEW YORK, VERMONT AND BEYOND
Thousands of power outages were reported across Maine as blowing winds and whiteouts impacted the state:
NWS meteorologist James Sinko measured a whopping 28 inches(71 cm) of snow in Caribou on Tuesday morning:
Heavy winds and snow also led to "whiteout conditions in New York, Vermont and beyond," reports accuweather.com:
"THE COLD BLOB"
Stalling ocean currents are the main Ice Age trigger — even the mainstream is now onboard with this fact; although, frustratingly, they continue to blame man's CO2 emissions: the next glacial cycle is all your fault!
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which today drives the Gulf Stream, brings warm surface waters north and sends cold, deeper waters south. Today's scientists fear that part of the Gulf Stream is weakening, that these powerful currents are stalling due to a "cold blob" parked just south of Greenland.
"We're all wishing it's not true," one paleoceanographer said. "Because if that happens, it's just a monstrous change."
A suddenly and drastically weakening AMOC, almost to the point of stopping, is thought to have been responsible for abrupt climatic shifts of the past — in a matter of decades, a stalling AMOC leads to plummeting temperatures across the northern hemisphere as the currents ship less and less warmth in that direction.
Here's the New York Times' take-cramming in AGW wherever possible:
But whatever the mechanism -and it sure as sugar beets ain't man-made global warming- the mainstream is now telling you to prepare for cold. After 4+ decades of bracing us all for a future of fire and brimstone and endlessly rising global temps, the MSM is now admitting that Earth has the polar opposite in store-that a serious and prolonged extreme freeze is on the horizon.
My advice: migrate south, particularly those of you residing in northern/central Europe (above the 45th parallel) — and I know, the powers that be are currently preventing you from doing this, travel is all-but banned across Europe; however, there should be a brief lifting of these restrictions by the summer — take advantage of this, and get your plans together.
Temperatures are tumbling:
Snowpack is building, volcanoes are stirring:
Ocean currents are stalling:
Magnetic poles are shifting:
The Sun is entering a multidecadal slumber:
Welcome, all, to the next true climate catastrophe — I'm off to transplant 60 young sugar beet plugs (I need off-grid sugar!) — how are you preparing...?
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
