20 INCHES OF SNOW BURIES ATLANTIC CANADA

WHITEOUT CONDITIONS HIT MAINE, NEW YORK, VERMONT AND BEYOND

"THE COLD BLOB"

© FMI

The tail end of winter is hitting Atlantic Canada hard this week, particularly the province ofwhich on Tuesday reported heavy snow, howling winds and blizzard conditions, according to theweathernetwork.com Conditions quickly began to deteriorate Monday night, and by Wednesday the snowstorm had deliveredto some parts. Heavy snow and wind chills ofare persisting in northern sections and across Labrador whereof extra pow-pow is forecast before the close of Thursday, March 4.Thousands of power outages were reported across Maine as blowing winds and whiteouts impacted the state:NWS meteorologist James Sinko measured a whoppingof snow in Caribou on Tuesday morning:Heavy winds and snow also led to "whiteout conditions in New York, Vermont and beyond," reports accuweather.com Stalling ocean currents are the main Ice Age trigger — even the mainstream is now onboard with this fact; although, frustratingly, they continue to blame man's CO2 emissions:The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which today drives the Gulf Stream, brings warm surface waters north and sends cold, deeper waters south. Today's scientists fear that part of the Gulf Stream is weakening, that these powerful currents are stalling due to a "cold blob" parked just south of Greenland."We're all wishing it's not true," one paleoceanographer said. "Because if that happens, it's just a monstrous change."A suddenly and drastically weakening AMOC, almost to the point of stopping, is thought to have been responsible for abrupt climatic shifts of the past — in a matter of decades, a stalling AMOC leads toacross the northern hemisphere as the currents ship less and less warmth in that direction.Here's the New York Times' take-cramming in AGW wherever possible:But whatever the mechanism -and it sure as sugar beets ain't man-made global warming- the mainstream is now telling you to prepare for. After 4+ decades of bracing us all for a future of fire and brimstone and endlessly rising global temps, the MSM is now admitting that Earth has the polar opposite in store-that a serious and prolongedis on the horizon.My advice:, particularly those of you residing in northern/central Europe (above the 45th parallel) — and I know, the powers that be are currently preventing you from doing this, travel is all-but banned across Europe; however, there should be a brief lifting of these restrictions by the summer — take advantage of this, and get your plans together.— I'm off to transplant 60 young sugar beet plugs (I need off-grid sugar!) —Theare returning, the mid-latitudes arein line with the great conjunction cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as " the weakest of the past 200 years ", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and