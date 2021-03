© CENIEH



Luminescence Dating

Glacial recession

More information: Gerardo Benito et al. Declining discharge of glacier outburst floods through the Holocene in central Patagonia, Quaternary Science Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.quascirev.2021.106810

Journal information: Quaternary Science Reviews

Catastrophic floodsin Chilean Patagonia have taken place cyclically since the last glacial maximum 10,000 years ago. Nevertheless, the magnitude of these mountain 'tsunamis' has declined over time, according to a paper published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews in which scientists from the Centro Nacional de Investigación de La Evolución Humana (CENIEH), the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) and Royal Holloway University of London (RHUL) were among the participants.By studying sediments and using hydrological models to calculate volumes, this work has shown that the amounts discharged by glacial lake outbursts, according to dating conducted by the CENIEH Luminescence Laboratory."Dating these floods has been fundamental to matching them to the advance and retreat of glaciers, and seeing how they relate to the climatic changes of recent millennia," says Alicia Medialdea, a researcher on the CENIEH Geochronology Program.The scientists(almost twice an extraordinary flood in the River Ebro). In comparison,the River Baker in the Aysén Region of Chilean Patagonia.This study is important in view of the forecasts in a 2019 report by the United Nations IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) which warned of the effects of retreating glaciers."Our study demonstrates that," points out Gerardo Benito, a CSIC researcher at the Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales. Even so, these outbursts trigger mountain 'tsunamis' and comprise an important risk to socioeconomic activities in the Aysén Region.