© Civil Defence Colombia



Recent heavy rainfall in Colombia has caused flooding and landslides in which at least 4 people have died.In Huila Department, emergency teams recovered 3 bodies from a vehicle that had become trapped in flood waters of the Frio River in the municipality of Rivera on 01 March 2021. According to Colombia's Civil Defence, the deceased included the consul of Panama. Firefighters were able to rescue the driver and two passengers.Meanwhile in Antioquia Department, heavy rain caused a landslide on a road near El Retiro on 01 March 2021. The department's disaster agency Dagran Antioquia, reported 1 person died and 6 were injured.