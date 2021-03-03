© Intercontinentale/AFP/Getty Images



Emmanuel Macron has admitted French soldiers tortured and killed a well-known Algerian lawyer and activist during the country's independence war.on 23 March 1957," the Elysée said in a statement."Paul Aussaresses admitted himself that he had ordered one of his subordinates to kill him and disguise the crime as suicide," continued the statement."Ali Boumendjel did not kill himself. He was tortured and then killed."Stora's government-commissioned reportThe Elysée also announced that it would continue encouraging historians to delve into the archives "in order to give all the families of those who disappeared, on both sides of the Mediterranean, the means to know the truth".but has been slow to acknowledge the atrocities committed during the country's struggle for independence. For decades, like the UK's Troubles in Northern Ireland, the French referred euphemistically to "Algerian events"."There's a fitting phrase that is said about Algeria: France established human rights in Algeria. It simply forgot to abide by them," he said at the time., the president has indicated the admission of Boumendjel's assassination will not be an isolated mea culpa."No crime, no atrocity committed by anyone during the Algerian war can be excused or remain secret," the president's office said. "This work will be extended and deepened in the coming months, so we can move towards peace and reconciliation."Last month, Boumendjel's niece Fadéla Boumendjel-Chitour said the French state's lie about her uncle's death had been devastating for the family.