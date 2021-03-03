© Civil Defence Rio Grande do Sul



Heavy rainfall hit the municipality of Lagoa Vermelha in the state of Grande do Sul, southern Brazil, from late 01 March 2021. Strong winds and lightning were also reported.Flooding damaged homes and roads. After carrying out initial assessments, the municipal government said at least 32 houses were severely damaged, some even destroyed, leaving families homeless. The municipality is considering declaring a state of emergency as a result of the damage.Much of the damage was in the neighbourhood of Rodrigues. Centro, Gaúcha, Medianeira, Gentil and São Sebastião neighbourhoods were also badly affected.