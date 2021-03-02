A nine-year-old boy died in Dinajpur's Kaharol upazila after a pack of dogs mauled him on Sunday evening.The deceased was Hriday Shil, son of Abinash Shil of Pouria (Napitpara) village under Mukandapur village in Kaharol Upazila of Dinajpur. The boy was a third-grader at a local primary school.According to the family members and villagers, Hriday went out of his home to go to a nearby potato field early in the evening on Sunday.After the attack, a high level of panic is prevailing over the village, said Mukundapur Union Chairman AKM Faruk.He added that they are trying to come up with solutions to solve the dog overpopulation problem without killing the animals, as there is an instruction to not kill dogs.AKM Faruk said he has spoken to local lawmakers to find a solution.Rakibul Haq Emil, chairman of People for Animal Welfare (PAW) said such incidents are rare in the country."I have never heard of such a fatal attack from dogs," said the animal rights activist, adding that the dogs might have been agitated due to provocation or untoward behaviour towards them.