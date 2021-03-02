dog attack
A nine-year-old boy died in Dinajpur's Kaharol upazila after a pack of dogs mauled him on Sunday evening.

The deceased was Hriday Shil, son of Abinash Shil of Pouria (Napitpara) village under Mukandapur village in Kaharol Upazila of Dinajpur. The boy was a third-grader at a local primary school.

According to the family members and villagers, Hriday went out of his home to go to a nearby potato field early in the evening on Sunday.

Afterwards, he was returning home alone at around 6pm. On his way back, a pack of five agitated dogs attacked and mauled the boy badly. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued Hriday.

Doctors at Kaharol Upazila Health Complex declared him dead upon arrival.

"The victim was brought in dead," said Dr Shafiqul Azom, upazila, health and family planning officer. He said the dogs mauled the boy all over his body, but attacks on his neck and throat proved to be deadly and hence the boy died on the spot.

After the attack, a high level of panic is prevailing over the village, said Mukundapur Union Chairman AKM Faruk.

He added that they are trying to come up with solutions to solve the dog overpopulation problem without killing the animals, as there is an instruction to not kill dogs.

AKM Faruk said he has spoken to local lawmakers to find a solution.

Rakibul Haq Emil, chairman of People for Animal Welfare (PAW) said such incidents are rare in the country.

"I have never heard of such a fatal attack from dogs," said the animal rights activist, adding that the dogs might have been agitated due to provocation or untoward behaviour towards them.