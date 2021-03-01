© Lisa Butcher



The body of a dolphin species rarely seen in UK waters has tragically washed up on a seafront.Beachgoers sadly discovered the dead striped dolphin in Minnis Bay, near Margate, following yesterday's high tide.Although they are widely distributed throughout the world, the striped dolphin is usually found in deep tropical to warm temperate oceanic waters.They are usually seen in groups of up to 100 and usually feed on a diet of fish or cephalopods, such as squid.Male striped dolphins can grow to lengths of about 9ft, while females can reach up to 8ft.They are known for their distinct pattern, which includes thin stripes that run from the eye to the flipper.People are advised not to return whales, dolphins or porpoise to the sea as they may need treatment or a period of recovery.A spokesperson for British Divers Marine Life Rescue said they found the 1.7m juvenile female striped dolphin on Wednesday."This is the first recoded stranding of this species in Kent since 1996," they said."Thanet Council are working with the Natural History Museum and Cetacean Stranding Investigation Programme to try and recover the body for further investigation."