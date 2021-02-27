© Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images



there is yet to be a corresponding drawdown of the counterterror apparatus

$6.4 trillion the U.S. has spent on the never-ending War on Terro

"the map raises a number of questions. Why is the United States militarily active in so many countries? Are these operations meeting the stated U.S. goals of reducing violence against Americans and/or other civilians around the world? If not, what could the U.S. be doing instead? What human rights abuses or other negative consequences do these U.S. engagements have for people who live in these countries? What are the financial implications of this vast expanse of activities?"