One snowmobiler died and another was seriously injured Saturday in Nevada's Ruby Mountains.
© Hendrik Schmidt
One snowmobiler died and another was seriously injured Saturday in Nevada's Ruby Mountains.
One snowmobiler was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday in an avalanche in a Nevada mountain range, authorities said.

Three men from Elko were snowmobiling near Castle Lake in the Ruby Mountains, The Elko Daily FreePress reported. The men were above Lamoille Canyon when the avalanche occurred shortly before noon, the newspaper reported.

Their names have not been released.

According to Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames, one of the men escaped the snow and called for help.

Ames said another man suffered a broken leg and clavicle and was being flown to Salt Lake City for treatment, the Daily FreePress reported. The other snowmobiler remained buried in the snow, the newspaper reported.

A recovery effort was scheduled for Sunday morning, and Lamoille Canyon will be closed beginning at 6 a.m., according to Ames.

While avalanches are common in the Ruby Mountains, which is part of the Humboldt National Forest, injuries are rare, the Daily FreePress reported.

Several snowmobilers and skiers have died in recent avalanches. A snowmobiler in the Sawtooth Mountains of central Idaho died Friday after triggering an avalanche, according to The Associated Press.