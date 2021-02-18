Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho was hit by its most brutal flood since opening its doors, withon February 15.Thankfully no lives were lost, with staff and guests remaining safe, but the destruction caused by the floods will amount to millions of rands.Afriski has recorded unprecedented levels of rainfall in the Maluti Mountains of over 800mm since December 2020, while recording only 400mm the previous year. Although the floods have come as a shock, rain can be scarce in this area and remains vital for the entire operation.Afriski, like so many others, has not gone unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has in fact had the additional obstacle of border closures and travel restrictions in both Lesotho and South Africa for a year now.'Despite the pandemic and the closed borders, Afriski has made every successful effort to remain open during the last year, and this is not a simple undertaking when it comes to the winter season and providing snow in Africa. Afriski remains positive and hopeful that we will continue to welcome back our loyal guests this year,' said Peter Peyper, Managing Director.