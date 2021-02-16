but by the end of the week, the temperature could drop to -30 degrees Celsius,

Heavy snowfall left various regions in Russia and in Crimea blanketed in snow.Roads at the border with Georgia were blocked due to a risk of avalanche.About 13,000 snow blower vehicles are taking part in clearing snowdrifts in Moscow, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.The average temperature in Moscow and the region is about -13 degrees Celsiusaccording to the Russian Meteorological Service.