Melbourne meteor fireball
© YouTube/Save Earth (screen capture)
Residents of Victoria, Australia, reported seeing a "massive fireball" streak across the night sky on February 14.

Dashcam footage posted to Facebook by Leesa Vaughan, and recorded from the Monash Freeway in Melbourne, shows the object flash in the night sky.

"That was a massive fireball," Vaughan can be heard saying in the video.

"This is likely a sporadic meteor, probably not much larger than a marble, entering the earth's atmosphere and burning up," the Astronomical Society of Victoria wrote in a Facebook post about the event. Credit: Leesa Vaughan via Storyful.