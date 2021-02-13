The Democrats demonized President Trump for using the word 'fight'. Trump's attorneys responded today with a collage of clips from each of the Democrats in the room using the word 'fight'.This portion of today's events on Capitol Hill was excellent. The Democrats claim that because President Trump used the word 'fight' in his speech on January 6th in Washington D.C. However, what every Democrat in that room forgot was that they too had used the word previously in political speech.The montage went on for 13 minutes. (The video montage starts at 7:10 timeframe.)