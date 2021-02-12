Sources

The FDA is considering requiring GPS coordinates of every crop harvested, and data on when it was planted/harvested/chilled/packed/shipped. Not only would this put small farms OUT of business, it effectively requires robotic automation. British Columbia has mandated livestock registration for your safety "in this age of dangerous pandemics." The technocratic takeover of farming continues, and the stage is now set for the introduction of the blockchain/AI beast system. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.