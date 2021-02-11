© Ruptly











Anger over proposed legislation that would ramp up security at Greek universities spilled over into the streets of Athens, as activists tossed Molotov cocktails during pitched battles with police.Thousands of protesters faced off with law enforcement near the Hellenic Parliament building in Syntagma Square on Wednesday,Proponents of the new reforms say they are necessary to crackdown on the lawlessness that has become commonplace on university campuses, especially in Athens. But others see the reforms as a rollback of hard-fought freedoms that have become central to Greek academic life and want the government to understand their displeasure over the proposed bill.Footage from RT's video agency, Ruptly, captured the ensuing chaos in the Greek capital. A group of demonstrators armed with flag-draped clubs were filmed marching towards a line of riot police before engaging in hand-to-hand combat.In another clip, protesters lob firebombs at police. Plumes of smoke filled the air as the incendiary devices sparked fires in the streets.Local media reports say that as many as 30 protesters were arrested.Students also demonstrated in Thessaloniki, with activists barricading the entrance to the Greek city's main university.Greek MPs are expected to vote on the divisive reforms later on Thursday.