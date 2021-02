© Joshua Roberts/Getty Images



President Biden's son-in-law's investment in a health care company involved in the coronavirus vaccine effort is raising eyebrows in ethical circles after the president pledged that family members would have no influence in government matters, according to a report Tuesday.​Yosi Health CEO Hari Prasad created software that would help ​make the vaccine process more efficient and sought help from one of his company's first investors,Prasad sought help from StartUp Health in Decemberthe report said.​he told ABC News. ​Biden's son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China raised concerns during the 2020 presidential campaign about influence peddling, andThe Post, in a series of reports in October, revealed how the younger Biden​ had a seat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president in the Obama administration.Emails found on a laptop Hunter Biden left at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del., show that the son introduced a top executive at the company to his father less than a year before the elder Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.Meredith McGehee, executive director of, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog group​, told ABC News:In an interview earlier this month,White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Krein at the daily briefing on Tuesday and emphasized Biden's vow on ethics. She said Krein was at the White House for the inauguration, adding that the president will keep anKrein, a noted surgeon from Philadelphia who married Biden's daughter Ashley in 2012,​​The president has been a supporter of the business Krein started with his brother Steven Krein and tech entrepreneur Unity Stoakes, appearing at corporate conferences and ​inviting the company's executives to the White House to meet former President Barack Obama.The relationship drew scrutiny at the time becauseWith Biden now in the White House, the questions are getting renewed attention amid the potential for ethical blunders.Scott Amey, general counsel at the nonpartisan Project on Government Oversight, which investigates possible conflicts of interest and allegations of waste or fraud in federal government​, told ABC News:S​tartUp Health and Krein did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.​ White House spokesman Michael Gwin said:to promote cancer research and the former vice president's speaking appearances at its annual festival.Krein talked about a White House meeting in a 2015 interview: