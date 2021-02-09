© Zac Bruce



Hopes of survival

© Zac Bruce



Conservationists have blamed a summer cold snap for the widespread deaths of a small native bird in Western Australia's South West."It's a small bird which looks a bit like a swallow, basically they are insect feeders which don't like cold weather in the summer ... which has caused them to get into quite a bit of distress," he said."We don't know how many exactly have died but it's been a widespread event," he said.Tree martins migrate to the south-west region during Summer and were the only species reported to be affected by the cold snap."We haven't had any reports of other species not surviving this cold weather but generally [birds] will find a spot to shelter and wait out," Mr Lullfitz said.He recommended local residents dispose of any dead birds they find."If animals are still alive and in distress take them to the nearest vet or call the wildlife helpline," he said.Wildlife rescuers are hopeful some of the distressed swallows can be rehabilitated.Suzanne Strapp, president of the Busselton wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group FAWNA, said the local community had rallied to save the birds."Everyone's been great — lots of people driving in from quite a way to bring them into vet hospitals."Ms Strapp said FAWNA wildlife volunteers had been collecting the unwell birds from vets around the South West."They've been put into hot boxes and we're trying to warm them back up but unfortunately many of them are just so exhausted that they won't recover," she said."These birds have been aggregating, so putting them together with other birds I think must be quite comforting.Any birds that survive will be released at their local wetlands."As long as they can fly and get out and chase their food again I think they'll be fine," Ms Strapp said."[And can] carry on doing their job of removing insects."