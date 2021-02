© Streeter Lecka/Getty Images



"I would love to bring some people in; I work with some great experts who know the root of the problem much better than me. I would love to bring in the specialists I have and the experts I have to see what we can do to start moving the ball down the field."

"We spent a lot of people's time putting the contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn't going to be productive. I feel like our plan is so broad you can't talk about it with 12 other people who had nothing to do with it. I wanted to have a serious conversation and not just a rally cry conversation."

Rapper-actor and basketball mogul Ice Cube will meet with President Joe Biden (D) to talk about his "Contract with Black America" following the Biden team's initial refusal to meet with him during the presidential race."They reached out; we gotta set the meeting," Ice Cube said during an appearance on the Ryan Cameron: Uncensored radio show this week, noting that the administration reached out on Tuesday. The award-winning rapper, who has been advocating his "Contract with Black America," said:The proposal includes a demand forIt also calls for theand includesin a variety of areas, includingThe megastar emphasized that he is ready and available to meet with the president's team and expressed hope that "everything will be positive."Ice Cube came under fire last year after working with formerspecifically, which wouldas Breitbart News reported Notably,to meet to discuss Ice Cube's plan during the presidential race, agreeing only to discuss his pitch after the election."I told everybody that, you know,I'm willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality," Ice Cube told Fox News's Chris Wallace in October. Later that month, he revealedand celebrities, including Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike, because he was not interested in having a "rallying cry conversation."He explained his decision during an interview on Fox Soul's Cocktails with Queens:"At the end of the day, they're mad because I'm just willing to work with anybody that's willing to work with me to see some of these things that's in the contract with Black America come to pass," he said of his critics.The movie mogul pushed back again after the election in a tweet to his 5.7 million Twitter followers.