© Gerrit van der Kooij



© APAAME_19990503_KDP-0195. Photograph by Konstantinos D. Politis, courtesy of APAAME



© Deir ‘Alla excavation archive



© Gerrit van der Kooij and taken by Youssef Zooubi



© Gerrit van der Kooij



© Gerrit van der Kooij



© Gerrit van der Kooij



New insights into the Deir 'Alla tablets

© Gerrit van der Kooij



On April 1, 1964 Henk Franken and his Leiden University based team stumbled upon two clay tablets. Two days later a third tablet was found. These tablets still form an archaeological riddle up to this day. At some excavations tablets are a routine find but Franken and his teams were excavating atSimilar destruction was later attested in other parts of the settlement during subsequent seasons of excavations. It is these heavily burned layers that yielded the enigmatic clay tablets with a hitherto unknown script.These rectangular tablets wereFranken and his team found a total of nine tablets or fragments, some of which only bear incised dots (in groups of 7 or 8). Throughout the years more tablets turned up in excavations by a joint Leiden-Yarmouk University expedition, also outside of the temple precinct. The total number of tablets found up-to-today isSoon after the first discovery was published by Franken, a wide range of interpretations was given for the tablets and their script. These ranged from the Sea People who roamed the Levantine coast at the end of the Late Bronze Age and were seen as responsible for the upheaval in the area, to links with South Arabian writing, known from Yemen, with which the script shares a very general resemblance. Other scholars stuck to more local languages such as Canaanite. But a satisfying reading of the tablets was never achieved and the language in which they were written has remained a mystery. Since then, and despite new tablets having been found in more recent years, the tablets have shifted to the background of academic attention, largely because a satisfying interpretation of the script and language has been lacking.In 2014, archaeologist Gerrit van der Kooij published an overview of the tablets bearing script and established the writing direction as left to right. Using these paleographic observations but altering the sign list, new insights could be gained from the tablets. It can now be established that tBuilding on these conclusions it seems that tin the Deir 'Alla script. The Deir 'Alla script alsoUsing some sign identifications based on parallels and patterns within the Deir 'Alla tablets themselves, a preliminary identification of most signs can be offered. This allows the language in the tablets to be identified as Northwest Semitic,. Nevertheless, the reading of the tablets remains problematic and far from ideal. What does seem clear is that. A very preliminary reading of tablet 3524 is thus:a.1 forget| [the] city which is twisted/conspiring | twisted/crooked? a.2 the praised . . . [broken] | and they filled . . . ?b.1: the mound(s) he would go | and on that (which) burnsb.2: brought out | and they became vain? | like the chief /cattle /a thousand?c.1: and to the sheep food/ (alt.) and from the lamb she has eaten | they gived.1: the oppression | despise |and strive withe.1: the heart/lion/ (alt.) she shall shaveFar more research is needed to fully understand these texts.The significance of this unique Canaanite alphabet at Deir 'Alla is manifold. For one thingare thus an exceptional opportunity to explore writing in this crucial period of Levantine history.The tablets help us better understand the Canaanite language spoken in this region. But their association with ritual practices also points to another important conclusion.This might be because of limited preservation, except in cases such as Ugarit, where texts were written on clay tablets and within a highly literate society, but it could also point to something else.Alphabetic writing could have been used locally among small groups of scribes, perhaps partially concentrated within temple settings.Like the cuneiform alphabetic script of Ugarit, the Deir 'Alla tablets thus attests to extinct alphabetic species, which upon their demise gave way to one dominant alphabet in the Early Iron Age Levant, which eventually made it to the letters we know.Michel de Vreeze is Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Durham.