A period of heavy rainfall in France has caused rivers to rise and prompted authorities to issue flood warnings for 18 departments in the north and south west of the country.On 02 February the Maronne river at Basteyroux, Argentat-sur-Dordogne, reached 3.31 metres. Around 150 people were evacuated. The warning has since been downgraded.Flooding and storm debris has blocked roads in several south-western departments. As of 02 February, 48 roads were closed in Landes Department.One person died in flood waters of the Sambre river in Berlaimont, Nord Department on 01 February, according to media reports. Levels of the Sambre in Berlaimont jumped from 0.5 metres on 28 January to 2.13 metres on 31 January.Media also reported minor flooding along the banks of the Seine in Paris. Roads were closed but no damage to buildings was reported. The Seine at Austerlitz jumped from 2.9m on 29 January to 4.23m on 02 February, 2021.