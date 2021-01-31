Earth Changes
Severe weather warning issued in Latvia over prolonged snowfall
Global Times
Sun, 31 Jan 2021 14:53 UTC
The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center issued an orange warning over the heavy snowfall and blizzards, which were expected to increase the already thick snow cover in northern parts of the country and the capital city Riga by another 20 centimeters by Sunday morning.
Snowdrifts and ice-covered streets in Riga were causing traffic disruptions and delaying public transport on Saturday, with snow clouds expected to bring more precipitation to the city throughout the night.
On Latvia's motor roads, the snowfall reduced visibility to 500 meters, making driving conditions difficult.
- Suicidal Logic of Feminist Professor: Heterosexuality Ruins Everything
- BLM nominated for new Nobel 'Mostly Peaceful' Prize
- 'I've been shot!': AOC shrieks as Ted Cruz greets her with set of friendly finger guns
- China develops new more protective anal mask
- Portland erects statue in honor of Antifa rioters who tore down all the statues
- Bankrupted hedge fund managers to receive $600 stimulus
- 'You can reopen now!' Governor Newsom shouts at row of abandoned, dilapidated buildings
- Triple-masker looks down on people who only double mask
- Democrats Successfully Prevent Military Coup By Occupying D.C. With Military
- 'Skynet is a private company, they can do what they want,' says man getting curb-stomped by Terminator bot
- Another Biden miracle! CNN covid death counter begins counting backward
- Biden tells freezing troops sleeping in garages to be patient until he can get them shipped to Iraq
- Appropriate: Biden to be sworn in on copy of The Communist Manifesto
- Depressed Brian Stelter spends all day hitting refresh on Trump's Twitter page
- Most popular US President ever in history, to be inaugurated in secret behind giant wall guarded by thousands of soldiers
- AOC declares Stalin was actually center-right: No Green New Deal proves it
- Flashback: INEQUALITY! Woman makes $13 a day selling Pet Rocks on Etsy, MALE Robert Downey Jr. made millions playing Iron Man
- Jonathan Pie: Acting Gay!
- Evil fascist dictator censored and voted out of office
- An honest victory speech by Joe Biden
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
- Thomas Paine
