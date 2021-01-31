© Edijs Palens/Xinhua



The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center issued anSnowdrifts and ice-covered streets in Riga were causing traffic disruptions and delaying public transport on Saturday, with snow clouds expected to bring more precipitation to the city throughout the night.On Latvia's motor roads, the snowfall reduced visibility to 500 meters, making driving conditions difficult.Source: Xinhua