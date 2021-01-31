A woman walks in the snow in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 30, 2021. A cyclone with a center at the Estonian-Russian border has brought a prolonged period of heavy snowfall to Latvia this weekend, meteorologists said Saturday.
© Edijs Palens/Xinhua
A woman walks in the snow in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 30, 2021. A cyclone with a center at the Estonian-Russian border has brought a prolonged period of heavy snowfall to Latvia this weekend, meteorologists said Saturday.
A cyclone with a center at the Estonian-Russian border has brought a prolonged period of heavy snowfall to Latvia this weekend, meteorologists said Saturday.

The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center issued an orange warning over the heavy snowfall and blizzards, which were expected to increase the already thick snow cover in northern parts of the country and the capital city Riga by another 20 centimeters by Sunday morning.


Snowdrifts and ice-covered streets in Riga were causing traffic disruptions and delaying public transport on Saturday, with snow clouds expected to bring more precipitation to the city throughout the night.

On Latvia's motor roads, the snowfall reduced visibility to 500 meters, making driving conditions difficult.


Vehicles are seen covered with snow in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 30, 2021. A cyclone with a center at the Estonian-Russian border has brought a prolonged period of heavy snowfall to Latvia this weekend, meteorologists said Saturday.
© Edijs Palens/Xinhua
Vehicles are seen covered with snow in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 30, 2021. A cyclone with a center at the Estonian-Russian border has brought a prolonged period of heavy snowfall to Latvia this weekend, meteorologists said Saturday.
Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2021 shows the snow
© Edijs Palens/Xinhua
Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2021 shows the snow scene of the Daugava River in Riga, Latvia. A cyclone with a center at the Estonian-Russian border has brought a prolonged period of heavy snowfall to Latvia this weekend, meteorologists said Saturday.
Source: Xinhua