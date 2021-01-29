Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Bankrupted hedge fund managers to receive $600 stimulus
The Babylon Bee
Thu, 28 Jan 2021 00:01 UTC
Rich Wall Street investors getting squeezed by the GameStop buying frenzy are taking solace in the fact, though, that they'll get a $600 stimulus check.
"I think it's a lot of money, sure, we would have liked to get more, but $600 is significant," said Nancy Pelosi in a press conference Thursday. "I'm happy we were able to accomplish at least that much for them. We would have gotten more, but Trump blocked it."
Pelosi was then reminded that Trump is no longer the president, but she just said she'd "circle back" to that later.
The $600 stimulus is expected to help the destitute hedge fund managers make a small portion of one of their yacht payments or maybe help them get started on a down payment on the latest Bentley. The managers are saying the $600 is not enough and that they need at least another $2,000 to survive. The government may compromise and give them an additional $1,400 to make up a total of $2,000.
The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten; that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.
Yes let's take advice from a war criminal, what could go wrong? Blair lied millions died!
I feel quite sick reading that.
Will the truth on C-1984 prevail? Why should it? When was the last time truth prevailed on any fucking thing that America's grasping and usurping...
...repeating myself: The US of A is going to hell in a handbasket. I would recommend every American to get out of there if only I knew where to go...
So contagious they have to dig around in your arse to find it, no wonder it's just the folks in aged care dropping, still, I'd almost prefer the...