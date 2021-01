© AP

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee want any FBI probe into conservative social network Parler and its involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege to also include a look into Facebook and Twitter.In a letter to Intel chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), the lawmakers say the tech giants were developing a growing alliance with Democrats to "muzzle certain viewpoints, opinions, and perspectives," Fox News reported Monday.In a letter to the FBI on Thursday, Maloney asked the agency to conduct a "robust examination" of Parler and its role as a "potential facilitator" in the riot at the Capitol, which left five people dead.Amazon Web Services booted Parler from its platform earlier this month , forcing the social media site to go dark and leading to a flurry of litigation.But in their letter to Maloney on Monday, the committee's ranking member, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida said multiple social media platforms were used by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to coordinate the riot.In the wake of the riot, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter also temporarily banned Trump from their platforms, robbing the outgoing commander-in-chief of his preferred pulpit.