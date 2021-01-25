The Supreme Court just put an end to such endless speculation by dropping the emoluments clause cases. The Associated Press reported:
"The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.This part is absolutely key:
"The justices threw out Trump's challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family."
"The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office."An overview of the lawsuits against Trump involving the emoluments clause, briefly explained:
"Until recently, there had been no substantial litigation concerning the Emoluments Clauses. However, since 2016, a number of private parties, state attorneys general, and Members of Congress have filed lawsuits against President Trump, alleging that his retention of certain business and financial interests during his presidency — and his failure to seek congressional approval of interests relating to foreign governments — violate the Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses. Three major federal lawsuits concerning the Emoluments Clauses have been filed."These lawsuits were Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) v. Trump; District of Columbia v. Trump; and Blumenthal, et al. v. Trump. They all pertain to Donald Trump purportedly receiving ill-gotten gains from his Trump Organization real estate properties.
Trump allegedly 'cashing in on his position' fueled late night cable news fury for the last four years. But now it is yet another in a long line of debunked attacks on the Trump presidency. Rachel Maddow was hardest hit.
Comment: Check out Trump's stance on his business holdings, not under his control when President, and his generosity to America during his term of service: