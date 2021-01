President Joe Biden has asked the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to conduct a "comprehensive threat assessment" of domestic extremism following the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by a violent mob that left five people dead.White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday that"The January 6th assault on the capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat," Psaki said. "The Biden administration will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve."The pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol earlier this month included members of the far-right, self-described "Western chauvinist"All three groups have increasingly provided security or worked alongside neo-Nazi and white supremacist factions, according to national security experts.The review, ordered on Biden's second full day in office, underscores how countering domestic extremism will be a top priority for Biden's national security team. POLITICO previously reported that the Biden White House planned to elevate the issue on the National Security Council, and thatOne person being brought on iswho was the senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council from 2015 to 2017.which will "draw from analysis across the government and, as appropriate, nongovernmental organizations," Psaki said."The key point here is that we wantshe added. "This is really the first step in the process and we will rely on our appropriate law enforcement and intelligence officials to provide that analysis."A separate policy review effort will be conducted by the National Security Council in parallel to the broader threat assessment, Psaki said, in order to determine how the government can better share information about domestic extremism threats and prevent radicalization. Relevant parts of the federal government will also be asked to coordinate on monitoring and countering evolving threats, radicalization, operational responses, social media activity "and much more," Psaki said.at what the Jan. 6 attack on Congress revealed about the country they are now tasked with leading.Biden said in remarks the day after the assault.Current and former officials who spoke to POLITICO this week broadly agreed that there needed to be some kind of National Security Council-driven process to address the rising threat. That process was largely absent during the Trump era and left agencies trying to determine their respective roles, said one former senior counterterrorism official."This is a Day One problem, so in responding to this, the new administration will use the tools it inherits on Day One," a source close to the White House said. "Whether more can be done with more tools like domestic terrorism legislation is an urgent question and that will be considered."