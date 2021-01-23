Landslide in Cimanggung District, Sumedang Regency, West Java Province, Indonesia, 09 January 2021, where 24 people died.
© BPBD Sumedang Regency
Authorities in Indonesia say the country has seen 185 disasters since the start of the year, including earthquakes, tornadoes, landslides and floods.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, BNPB, hydrometeorological disasters dominate the list, with 127 flood events and 30 landslides recorded in several regions of the country during the period 01 to 21 January 2021.

At least 166 people have died in the disasters, including 91 in earthquakes, 41 in landslides and 34 as a result of floods.

The worst of the recent flooding occurred in South Kalimantan, where at least 15 people died. Flooding in Banjarmasin City, capital of the province, has affected over 100,000 people.

The worst of the landslides occurred in Cimanggung District, Sumedang Regency, West Java Province on 09 January 2021. As of 15 January, BNPB confirmed 24 fatalities.

More recently, severe flooding has affected parts of Central Java Province. BNPB reported that 12,065 houses were submerged and 191 people were displaced by flooding in Pekalongan City, Central Java, on 19 January 2021. Over 60,000 people are thought to have been affected. As of 21 January, flooding was slowly receding, BNPB said.