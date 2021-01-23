© BPBD Sumedang Regency



Authorities in Indonesia say the country has seen 185 disasters since the start of the year, including earthquakes, tornadoes, landslides and floods.The worst of the recent flooding occurred inMore recently, severe flooding has affected parts of Central Java Province. BNPB reported that 12,065 houses were submerged and 191 people were displaced by flooding in Pekalongan City, Central Java, on 19 January 2021. Over 60,000 people are thought to have been affected. As of 21 January, flooding was slowly receding, BNPB said.