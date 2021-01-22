A Hampton County child is dead after being attacked by a pitbull in Hampton County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hampton County Sheriff's Office.On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Hampton County deputies said they were called to a home on Mullins Ford Road in Brunson regarding a juvenile being attacked by a dog.When deputies arrived, they said they found the child deceased.Hampton County Animal Control also responded to the scene, deputies said. The dog was found a short time later, taken by Hampton County Animal Control and was euthanized.Deputies said the case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).