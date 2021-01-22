Earth Changes
Child dies from pit bull terrier attack in Brunson, South Carolina
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 11:16 UTC
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Hampton County deputies said they were called to a home on Mullins Ford Road in Brunson regarding a juvenile being attacked by a dog.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the child deceased.
Hampton County Animal Control also responded to the scene, deputies said. The dog was found a short time later, taken by Hampton County Animal Control and was euthanized.
Deputies said the case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
