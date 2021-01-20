The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa received a dusting of snow overnight, and the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday."An upper level disturbance will keep clouds and snow showers in the forecast for the Big Island summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa through the day," forecasters said.The Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200-foot level elevation due to fog, high humidity and freezing temperatures causing low visibility.