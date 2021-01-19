Large amount of black dense ash emissions from Sakurajima volcano yesterday
© JMA
Large amount of black dense ash emissions from Sakurajima volcano yesterday
The explosive activity of the volcano continues without significant changes since the last update.

Surveillance cameras observed a moderate vulcanian-type explosion at Minamidake crater producing an ash plume that reached up to estimated 7,000 ft (2,100 m) altitude and drifted SE.

The eruption that started at about 23:09 local time yesterday ejected glowing lava bombs as far as 600 m-900 m away from the crater. The explosion was also accompanied by volcanic lightning occurred in the beginning of the event.

Visible glow and near-constant emissions of gas suggest continued rise of fresh magma inside the volcano's conduits.


Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions continue to be active at elevated levels.

The seismic station recorded 24 volcano-tectonic earthquakes during 15-18 January.

The warning bulletin states that ballistic impacts of volcanic bombs and pyroclastic flows could affect an area of about 2 km distance from the main crater.

Source: Japan Meteorological Agency volcano activity update 19 January 2021