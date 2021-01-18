SEN teams distribute aid supplies to flood victim
SEN teams distribute aid supplies to flood victims in Concepción, Paraguay, 17 January 2021.
Paraguay's National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reports it is distributing humanitarian supplies to around 4,000 families affected by flash floods in the Municipality of Concepción.

Flash floods struck in around 7 districts of the city from 16 January, 2021. As of 18 January, around 1,000 families remained displaced as of 18 January.

Almost 230 mm of rain fell in the city on 17 January 2021. Levels of the Paraguay River jumped from around 1.6 meters on 17 January to 2.28 meters the following day.