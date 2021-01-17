Earth Changes
At least 20 killed and tens of thousands evacuated amid Indonesia floods up to 10 feet deep
Star Tribune
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 12:28 UTC
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said floods brought by intense rains caused floodwaters as high as 3 meters (10 feet).
As of Sunday, 39,549 people had been evacuated and at least 15 had been killed due to floods that affected 10 districts and cities in South Kalimantan province on Borneo island.
Separately, five people were killed and 500 others were evacuated after floods and landslides in Manado city in North Sulawesi province on Saturday. One other person was missing.
Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.
Source: AP
The most effective means of preventing tyranny is to illuminate, as far as practicable, the minds of the people at large, and more especially to give them knowledge of those facts.
Economist John Maynard Keynes once said “ When the facts change, I change my opinion. What do you do, sir? ” Sadly, most people don’t subscribe to...
"...Four days after the election, a woman calling herself OHMama posted “I Am Done” on The Burning Platform website. It was the site’s most read...
At least 13 Israelis have experienced facial paralysis after being administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, ... Seems the Choosen Race is not as...
Minister Araujo is encapsulating & voicing what 95% of humanity feel. I for one feel like I’m in the middle of a postmodernist wet dream...
In case any one is wondering ... Take your favourite censorship platform, and check if a company like In-Q-Tel had been involved in it's rise....