© YouTube/Global News (screen capture)

Wildfires raged in Chile's Valparaiso region on Friday, turning the sky red and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes.Authorities said at least 10 properties were engulfed by the fires sweeping through the forest area near Quilpue city.No deaths or injuries have been reported. Officials ordered the evacuation of some 25,000 residents and hundreds of firefighters were deployed to help battle the fires.Emergency authorities said the fires have blazed through some 400 hectares of forest, with firefighters concentrating their efforts on four focal points.A local government official said authorities believe the wildfires were started deliberately.