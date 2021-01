© Tom Bjorklund



A people of grooved elk tooth pendants

More information: Kristiina Mannermaa et al, Let's groove: attachment techniques of Eurasian elk (Alces alces) tooth pendants at the Late Mesolithic cemetery Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov (Lake Onega, Russia), Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s12520-020-01237-5

, signifying the wish to ensure the comfort of the buried also after death.A study headed by archaeologist Kristiina Mannermaa, University of Helsinki, aimed to determine who the people buried in outfits decorated with elk tooth ornaments were, and what the pendants meant to them., or the way in which the teeth had been processed for attachment or suspension. The results were surprising, asArchaeological and ethnographic research has shown that humans have been using decorations almost always and everywhere in the world, for several different purposes.They are not only aesthetic details, but also connected to intercommunity communication and the strengthening of intracommunity uniformity. External elements such as ornaments can also influence the names which neighboring groups use to refer to a community. In fact, Kristiina Mannermaa calls the people found in the burial site the people of grooved elk tooth pendants.Mannermaa says.Typically, only one or at the most a couple of different groove types were prevalent in individual graves. This indicates that the pendants found in a specific grave or cluster were the result of routine serial production of sorts carried out in a fairly short period of time. The most common groove types were firm as well as quick and easy to make."Interestingly, the grooves were not always made on the broadest side of the tooth, which would be the easiest option.," researcher Riitta Rainio notes.In other words, elk tooth ornaments were in one way or another linked to age, possibly specifically to the peak reproductive years.Elk was the most important animal in the ideology and beliefs of the prehistorical hunter-gatherers of the Eurasian forest zone, andIt may be that a single individual was given all of the incisors of a caught elk. Elks have a total of eight incisors, six permanent ones in the lower jaw and two permanent canines in the shape of incisors. At times, corresponding deciduous teeth were also processed into ornaments.