Snow depths for the last 24 hours in Morocco

Here are the snow depths recorded on Tuesday, January 12, by the general direction of meteorology:

Province of Ifrane:

Bakrite Kechla: 80 cm
Ifrane city: 75 cm
Ifrane-Aero: 40 cm
Michlifen: 70/65 cm
Azrou: 25 cm
Habri: 75/70 cm
Jbel hayane: 90/80 cm
Timhdit: 60cm
Dayet Aoua: 35 cm
Ain Leuh: 45 cm



Province of El Hajeb:

Hajeb Center: 4cm
Ulms: 13 cm
Ras Ktib: 10cm

Province of Midelt:

Hjirt: 80cm
Tanourdi: 40 cm
Tizi N'ghachou: 40 cm
Itzer: 35cm
Jeb Ayachi: 30cm
Tighdaouine: 30 cm
Anemzi: 25 cm
Tirghisste: 25 cm
Anefgou: 25 cm
Aghedou: 20 cm
Toufnite: 20 cm
Ait Merzoug: 20 cm
Tounfite: 12 cm
Sidi Yahya Oyoussef: 12 cm
Boumia: 10 cm
Taaraarte: 10 cm
Zaida: 5 cm
Imelchil: 5 cm
Midelt city: 6 cm
Ait Izdeg: 2 cm

Province of Azilal:

Azilal: 3 cm
jbel Moriq: 80 cm at the top
Tissa: 4 cm
Bernat: 5 cm
Tighoula: 8 cm
Tanant: 6 cm
Demnate: 4cm
Foum Jemaa: 2 cm
Ait Taguella: 2.5 cm
Tazerkount: 9 cm
Jbel Azourki: 15/25 cm
Jbel Ayouy: 10/20 cm
Jbel Rat: 12/20 cm
Jbel Tizinouzoum: 30 cm at the top
Jbel Igharghar: 2 cm at the top

Province of Beni Mellal:

Toujimt: 12 cm
Tizigghnim: 4 cm

Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links.