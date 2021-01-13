© EPA; REUTERS



Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday ruled out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.He urged Congress to focus on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and to avoid impeaching Trump."In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans and the tragic events of January 6th now is the time for us to come together, now is the time for us to heal," Pence wrote.Pelosi has said that if Pence refuses to use the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach the president for the second time.At least three Republicans have said that they would vote to impeach.