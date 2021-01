© REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni



'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan has been accused of Tier 4 hypocrisy after confessing that he spent Christmas in the Caribbean, despite lecturing people about the evils of non-essential travel during the Covid-19 crisis.Political gossip site Guido Fawkes revealed last week that, according to an unnamed source, Morgan flew first class to Antigua shortly after urging cabinet ministers on his show to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas.As the political site noted, Morgan maintained an uncharacteristic silence on social media over Christmas.After avoiding the explosive story for a week, Morgan claimed the report contained numerous inaccuracies, while acknowledging that he did in fact make the holiday getaway. The television host argued that the trip did not break any of the government's restrictions at the time of his departure, and claimed that he had never called for Christmas to be "cancelled," as the report alleged. He also denied that he flew first class.Arguing that the apparent double-standard was "beyond cynical," Guido asked: "Why didn't Piers have a virtual beach holiday at home with a sun lamp, deckchair and a bag of sand?"The gossip site called on Morgan to apologise to his viewers, insisting that there were "no excuses" for his non-essential international travel over the holidays.Countless social media users joined the pile-on, labelling Morgan as a hypocrite who skirted the rules as he shamed those who questioned the government's Covid-19 measures.It appears that the talking head isn't the only public figure to enjoy faraway beaches as they lectured Brits to stay home.