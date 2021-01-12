O:H header
Our reality continues to get more Orwellian by the day. A few months back the WHO quietly changed the definition of the term 'herd immunity' on their website from the definition that's been with us for about a century to a new one that indicates herd immunity is only possible through vaccination.

By changing the definition they are creating the perception that vaccination is the only way to deal with diseases of any kind, rather than the way life has dealt with them from the beginning of immune systems.

On top of this, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization has said "Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached," but, he explained, it is achieved by protecting people from the virus, "not by exposing them to it".

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about herd immunity, then and now and the changing of language as a means of controlling discourse and populations.


Running Time: 00:26:14

Download: MP3 — 24 MB