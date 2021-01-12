snow
Filomena, the first snowstorm of the year in Spain, which has also brought cold and rain, and which arrived on Thursday in the Peninsula, forced 300 large trucks to remain in an area enabled for them in the industrial estate of Bulilla, in the outskirts of the municipality of Villena, where they were diverted by traffic police agents due to the risk posed by the movement of heavy vehicles on the A-31 highway, in the direction of Albacete.

At about 10:30 am on Friday, the agents allowed the drivers bound for Valencia to continue their route, but the rest of the vehicles were forced to wait.

Red Cross volunteers arrived in the area to offer drivers food kits, hot coffee and blankets to allow them to combat the low temperatures that are being recorded in the province.


Source: informacion.es