© Mijas Police
The flooding Fuengirola River in Mijas, Spain, after heavy rain from Storm Filomena, 08 January 2021.
Two people died in flash flooding in southern Spain after heavy rainfall brought by Storm Filomena.

While central and northern areas of the country, including the capital Madrid, were brought to a standstill after record snowfall, coastal areas of the southern Andalusia Region recorded heavy rainfall. According to figures from the country's AEMET weather agency, Estepona in Malaga province recorded 208.4mm of rain on 08 January 2021, with snow reported in higher elevations.



Emergency services in Andalusia received calls to 603 incidents as a consequence of the rain and snow storm, 327 of which were in the province of Malaga after flash flooding damaged roads and homes. The municipalities of Mijas and Alhaurín de la Torre were hardest hit, according to the regional government. At least 50 homes were damaged in Las Lagunas de Mijas due to the overflowing of the Fuengirola river.

Two people died after their vehicle was swept away by flood waters in Mijas. Firefighters managed to rescue 5 others from a separate vehicle. Meanwhile, 2 people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Algeciras, Cádiz Province.