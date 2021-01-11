© Mijas Police



Two people died in flash flooding in southern Spain after heavy rainfall brought by Storm Filomena.While central and northern areas of the country, including the capital Madrid, were brought to a standstill after record snowfall, coastal areas of the southern Andalusia Region recorded heavy rainfall.Emergency services in Andalusia received calls to 603 incidents as a consequence of the rain and snow storm, 327 of which were in the province of Malaga after flash flooding damaged roads and homes. The municipalities of Mijas and Alhaurín de la Torre were hardest hit, according to the regional government. At least 50 homes were damaged in Las Lagunas de Mijas due to the overflowing of the Fuengirola river.Firefighters managed to rescue 5 others from a separate vehicle. Meanwhile, 2 people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Algeciras, Cádiz Province.