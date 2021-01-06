O:H header
On this episode of Objective:Health we look into the latest machinations of the elite Covid conspirators. Vaccine passports on the horizon promise a new caste system, where the unvaccinated face greater restrictions. Want to travel, see your favorite sports team or music performer or even use public transport? Not without a vaccine you don't!

But just because you get the vaccine doesn't mean you can stop muzzle (mask) wearing or social distancing, says MSNBC's Dr Gupta. Meanwhile Faucci assures us all that the worst is yet to come for the pandemic, but also says the vaccines won't confer immunity, only lessen symptom - soooo... they're not vaccines, then?

Join us for another Objective:Health scintilating discussion!


Running Time: 00:38:49

Download: MP3 — 32.7 MB