© JKR Malaysia



At least 1 person has died andFlooding began on 01 January 2021 after a period of heavy rainfall.Officials reported 6,706 people across 9 districts in Johor had been rescued and evacuated to safety as of 03 January 2021, according to Malaysia's disaster agency NADMA. The state capital, Johor Bahru, is the worst affected area. The city recorded more than 360 mm of rain in 72 hours to 03 January.State news agency Bernama reported 1 person died in floods in Johor. Another person is missing feared dead after a vehicle was swept away by flood waters.In Pahang state, around 2,143 people were in emergency accommodation as of 03 January 2021. The state capital Kuantan has been severely affected.Flooding closed a section of the East Coast Expressway (ECE), which connects Kuantan with Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.Over 130 people were also evacuated in the state of Terengganu after flooding struck on 03 January 2021.Public Works Department (JKR) in Malaysia also reported severe damage to roads after flooding in Gua Musang district in southern Kelantan State.