The new year opened with more freak weather for Singapore afterThe incidents occurred as weather officials reported a high ofwith temperatures plunging to 21 degrees Celsius in places including Newton.including the 3-kilometer nature park connecting Bishan and Ang Mo Kio.In the east, piles of mud fell into a drain near the expressway in Loyang Avenue, destroying its railings. More mud slid off a hill next to the Furama Riverfront Hotel in Outram, disrupting its service road. In the west, a landslide in Chua Chu Kang caused a tree to fall and block an expressway.Kusu, Lazarus, and St John's, according to the Singapore Land Authority today.Repairs and clean up works have already been completed for the damage in Loyang Avenue, the Land Transport Authority said. Authorities had also cordoned off the affected areas in Outram and Chua Chu Kang and covered them with sheets while waiting for repair works to begin.Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, on the other hand, was not hit by landslides but by a massive flood across its meandering river. Thankfully, it handled the storm well by draining the flood downstream into the Kallang River., with temperatures dropping to as low as 24 degrees Celsius.